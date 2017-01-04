South Korean reporters could face legal steps in Denmark
A Danish judge says she is strongly considering taking legal steps against South Korean journalists for filming inside a courtroom the daughter of the impeached South Korean president's confidante during a detention hearing South Korea's Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, the confidante of disgraced President Park Geun-hye, in custody after her court hearing Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Aalborg, Denmark. South Korean authorities are understood to be working to get Chung Yoo-ra returned home in connection with an alleged corruption scandal.
