Smart bets: Marching Church

Marching Church from Copenhagen, Denmark, embarks on its first U.S. tour this month in support of the group's second album, Telling It Like It Is . The band has evolved greatly since its inception as a solo project headlined by Iceage's Elias Bender RA nnenfelt - the expanded group's latest record is pure, fun rock 'n' roll.

