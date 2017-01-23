Report: Anatole Abang's trial at Silk...

Report: Anatole Abang's trial at Silkeborg was unsuccessful

Midtjyllands Avis reports that Anatole Abang's trial at Danish Superliga outfit Silkeborg IF is over. The player has been sent back to second-tier Hobro, the Danish club to which he has been loaned by New York Red Bulls until the summer of 2017 .

