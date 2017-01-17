Report: Anatole Abang on trial with Silkeborg IF
If, as suspected, the New York Red Bulls exiled Anatole Abang to Denmark to position him for a transfer, then the club must have been pleased to hear that its on-loan forward is on trial with Silkeborg. Midtjyllands Avis reports the player is one of several spotted at the Danish Superliga club's winter training camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Once A Metro.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to...
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl...
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
|Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|nice going
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC