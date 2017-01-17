Report: Anatole Abang on trial with S...

Report: Anatole Abang on trial with Silkeborg IF

Tuesday

If, as suspected, the New York Red Bulls exiled Anatole Abang to Denmark to position him for a transfer, then the club must have been pleased to hear that its on-loan forward is on trial with Silkeborg. Midtjyllands Avis reports the player is one of several spotted at the Danish Superliga club's winter training camp.

Chicago, IL

