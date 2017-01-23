PTI Board adopts FY18 budget and publishes Report of Public Comments
The PTI Board has adopted its FY18 Operating Plan and Budget , following a seven-week Public Comment period on a draft published in October 2016. The ICANN Board will consider PTI's Budget at its March meeting, to be held during the ICANN58 meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Icann.org.
