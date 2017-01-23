PTI Board adopts FY18 budget and publ...

PTI Board adopts FY18 budget and publishes Report of Public Comments

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Icann.org

The PTI Board has adopted its FY18 Operating Plan and Budget , following a seven-week Public Comment period on a draft published in October 2016. The ICANN Board will consider PTI's Budget at its March meeting, to be held during the ICANN58 meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Icann.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,189,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC