Post-doc position in the Neurosecretion group

A post-doc position in the Neurosecretion group, Department of Neuroscience and Pharmacology, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Copenhagen, Denmark We seek an excellent scientist with a high potential for doing internationally recognized research in the physiology and mechanism of neurotransmitter release. The appointment is for 1 years, and the candidate will be expected to participate in grant applications that can lead to a prolongation of the position.

