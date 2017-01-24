Police in Sweden probe rape reportedl...

Police in Sweden probe rape reportedly aired on Facebook

Read more: The Washington Post

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Three men have been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of participating in a group rape that was streamed live on a closed Facebook group, Swedish authorities said Tuesday. Police spokeswoman Lisa Sannervik said the investigation into "a serious sexual offense" was in a preliminary phase and she could not provide further details.

Chicago, IL

