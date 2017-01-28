Photographer behind photos of fetus developing in womb dies
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - The Swedish photographer Lennart Nilsson, whose pictures of fetuses developing in the womb illustrated a 1965 book that was translated into several languages, has died. He was 94. Nilsson's photos of the developing fetal stages first appeared in Life magazine and eventually in the book "Ett barn blir till," or "A Child is Born."
