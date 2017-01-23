Petrogas Hires jack-up Maersk Resolute
Maersk Drilling has been awarded a new contract with Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V. for the High Efficiency jack-up, Maersk Resolute. The firm contract covers the drilling of the two wells, A8 and A9 in the A12 block of the Dutch continental shelf.
