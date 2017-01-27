Nilpeter reaches milestone with 100th...

Nilpeter reaches milestone with 100th FP-4 flatbed unit installation

Nilpeter technicians Ivan Klausen and Jens Villumsen have finished work on the 100th FP-4 unit, now ready to be installed with a Panorama digital press line. Nilpeter has hit a big milestone with its FP-4 flatbed unit for hot foil and embossing, completing production on its 100th unit.

Chicago, IL

