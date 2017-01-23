LM Wind Power receives government sup...

LM Wind Power receives government support for Quebec factory expansion

LM Wind Canada, a subsidiary of LM Wind Power , recently received financial support of almost $5.7 million from the government of Quebec for an expansion of its factory in Gaspe, Quebec. The new investment is a case study in how collaboration between government and industry can yield long term economic growth - especially in regions where a shortage of high value jobs and skills pervades, the company stated.

