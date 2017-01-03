LM Wind Power plans to become carbon ...

LM Wind Power plans to become carbon neutral by 2018

Wind turbine blade manufacturer LM Wind Power plans to become carbon neutral by 2018. It will begin by sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable energy sources during 2017.

Chicago, IL

