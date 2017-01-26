Life Story: Monni Fraemohs' legacy of home-building and generosity
Monni Fraemohs' home-building company has left an indelible mark on the landscape of New Zealand, his legacy set to live on in Kiwi homes across the country and in the treasured memories of his children. Born and educated in Denmark, Fraemohs emigrated to New Zealand in 1948 to find a life far from war-torn Europe.
