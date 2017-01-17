Kesko's sales increased in December

Kesko Group's sales in December 2016 totalled 918.5 million and were up 17.5%. In comparable terms, sales in local currencies decreased by 3.7%, excluding the impact of business arrangements.

Chicago, IL

