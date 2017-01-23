Irish airline CityJet acquires Cimber...

Irish airline CityJet acquires Cimber Air

CityJet has today announced the acquisition of Cimber A/S, the Copenhagen-based subsidiary of SAS . They have also won a major six year wet lease contract from SAS to operate regional services from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Chicago, IL

