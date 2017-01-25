Ikea recalls beach chair globally aft...

Ikea recalls beach chair globally after injury reports

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is recalling a beach chair globally after receiving reports that it can collapse and cause injury, such as by pinching fingers. Ikea urges customers with any model of Mysingso beach chair to return them before Jan. 31 for a full refund without proof of purchase.

