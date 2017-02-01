Hobro IK terminates Anatole Abang's loan, player set to return to New York Red Bulls
In a press release, Hobro IK has announced Anatole Abang's loan to the club has been terminated , returning the player to the New York Red Bulls "with immediate effect". In the club's official statement , it is explained that the decision was in part precipitated by additions to Hobro's playing staff, and part by Abang's desire to win back his place in Cameroon's national team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Once A Metro.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to...
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl...
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
|Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|nice going
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC