Hobro IK terminates Anatole Abang's l...

Hobro IK terminates Anatole Abang's loan, player set to return to New York Red Bulls

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Once A Metro

In a press release, Hobro IK has announced Anatole Abang's loan to the club has been terminated , returning the player to the New York Red Bulls "with immediate effect". In the club's official statement , it is explained that the decision was in part precipitated by additions to Hobro's playing staff, and part by Abang's desire to win back his place in Cameroon's national team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Once A Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,735 • Total comments across all topics: 278,511,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC