Hobro IK terminates Anatole Abang's loan, player set to return to New York Red Bulls

In a press release, Hobro IK has announced Anatole Abang's loan to the club has been terminated , returning the player to the New York Red Bulls "with immediate effect". In the club's official statement , it is explained that the decision was in part precipitated by additions to Hobro's playing staff, and part by Abang's desire to win back his place in Cameroon's national team.

