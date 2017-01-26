Global Summit on Pharmaceutical Scien...

Global Summit on Pharmaceutical Sciences & Clinical Trials '2K17

BioLEAGUES is pleased to invite all the participants across the globe to attend the Global Summit on Pharmaceutical Sciences & Clinical Trials which will be held on January 30, 2017 - February 01, 2017 at Copenhagen, Denmark and the theme of the conference is "Impact of Pharmaceutical sciences, now and future". Global Summit on Pharmaceutical Sciences & Clinical Trials provides a unique opportunity for over 'number' of pharmaceutical experts to engage in scientific discussion about the current research results and latest advancements that help the industry going forward.

