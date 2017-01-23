Germany, Iran, Scandinavia, Australia...

Germany, Iran, Scandinavia, Australia get foreign Oscar nods

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A father-daughter comedy from Germany, a psychological thriller from Iran, a Danish film about German prisoners of war, a dark Swedish comedy about a grumpy man, and an Australian film about tribal love on a remote South Pacific island are this year's Oscar nominees for best foreign film. One of the best known of the nominees announced Tuesday is "Toni Erdmann," a generational-divide comedy from German writer-director Maren Ade that was a sensation at Cannes in May. The film, almost three hours long, also touches on themes of political and social conflict.

Chicago, IL

