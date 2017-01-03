Flagging notification in accordance w...

Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: PR-inside.com

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc has today on 4 January 2017 received the below flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Solidium Oy regarding the shares of Talvivaara. Solidium Oy`s holdings in Talvivaara has decreased following the directed share issue in accordance with the draft restructuring programme of Talvivaara, the final results of which were published on 4 January 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,109

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC