Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc has today on 4 January 2017 received the below flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Solidium Oy regarding the shares of Talvivaara. Solidium Oy`s holdings in Talvivaara has decreased following the directed share issue in accordance with the draft restructuring programme of Talvivaara, the final results of which were published on 4 January 2017.

