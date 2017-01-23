First solo exhibition in the US of Danish artist Helene Nymann opens at Fridman Gallery
Fridman Gallery presents, INSCRIBED Oh Locus Locus, the first solo exhibition in the US of Danish artist Helene Nymann . Nymann's work investigates the notion of embodied knowledge and speculates how choreography and associative images stimulate memory.
