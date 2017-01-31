First 3D Construction Printing Conference Launched in Denmark
Scandinavia's leading supplier of 3D technology, 3D Printhuset is organizing the Northern European region's first 3D construction printing conference. The conference will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark on February 28th and feature five 3D construction printing experts sharing their experiences and knowledge.
