Finnair flight labeled '666' went to 'HEL' on Friday the 13th

Friday Jan 13 Read more: New York Daily News

Several fearless folks boarded a "666 to HEL" flight earlier today, which departed from Copenhagen, Denmark and later landed safely in Helsinki, Finland. According to The Guardian, the daily flight AY666 ran twice from the two locations on Friday the 13th back in 2013 - a date many associate as the day of bad luck, which originated from an old Western superstition.

