Facebook to build data centre in Denmark

14 hrs ago

The logo of Facebook is pictured on a window at new Facebook Innovation Hub during a media tour in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2016. Facebook plans to build its third data center outside the United States in Odense, Denmark, the California-based tech company said at a joint press conference with Odense municipality on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

