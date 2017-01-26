Ex-NATO chief: Trump needs 'concrete concessions' before lifting Russia sanctions

President Trump should demand "concrete concessions" from Russian President Vladimir Putin before reversing sanctions imposed after Russia annexed Crimea and destabilized eastern Ukraine, a former NATO secretary-general urged. "While I respect the new president's right to conduct the foreign policy that he sees as beneficial to the U.S., I would urge strong caution against reversing any sanctions on Russia without concrete concessions," Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the civilian leader of NATO from 2009 to 2014 and a former prime minister of Denmark, said Friday.

