EU body: Climate change poses increasingly severe risks
In this June 4, 2016 file photo, a woman, at right, takes photos of the flooded banks of the Seine river in Paris. An international team of scientists found that man-made climate change nearly doubled the likelihood of the devastating French flooding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to...
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl...
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
|Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|nice going
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC