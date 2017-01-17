Duo sing tunes for the heart this wee...

Duo sing tunes for the heart this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

The Sooke Folk Music Society is kicking off the year with a double performance this Saturday at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church. The event features the husband and wife duet of Niels Petersen and Connie Lebeau, who promise to bring warm tunes of the West Coast and adventure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC