Duo sing tunes for the heart this weekend
The Sooke Folk Music Society is kicking off the year with a double performance this Saturday at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church. The event features the husband and wife duet of Niels Petersen and Connie Lebeau, who promise to bring warm tunes of the West Coast and adventure.
