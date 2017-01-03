Denmark's royal family kicks off 2017 in style and more royal highlights
Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf were coordinating in brown outerwear for their hike in the Swiss Alps. Photo: [email protected] Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark continued their busy week attending a New Year reception with officers from the Defense and Emergency Management Agency in addition to social class and invited representatives of major union confederations and patronages at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark.
