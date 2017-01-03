Danish regulators ban Europharma DK ApS and suggest firm needs new CEO

Danish regulators have banned Europharma DK ApS from making or importing medicines and drug intermediates after identifying serious breaches of GMP at its plant in Esbjerg. According to a document on EudraGMDP , Danish Medicines Agency , inspectors who visited the site on December 13 found evidence the expiry dates of repackaged medicinal products had been falsified.

