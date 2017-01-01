Danish politician Henning Christopher...

Danish politician Henning Christophersen dies at age 77

Sunday Jan 1

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Henning Christophersen, a former vice president of the European Union's executive commission who previously was a senior government member in Denmark, has died. He was 77. Senior EU official Jens Nymand Christensen, a close friend, told Danish media that Christophersen died Saturday in a Brussels hospital.

Chicago, IL

