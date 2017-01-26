'Celine Dion Live 2017' Brings The Si...

'Celine Dion Live 2017' Brings The Singer Back To Europe

After her successful Summer Tour last year, Celine Dion will be returning to Europe for round two with her 'Celine Dion Live 2017' series which also sees her return to the UK for the first time in more than eight years. 'Celine Dion Live 2017' is a 16-date extravaganza which sees her hit no less than 14 cities in all, including two back to back shows at London's O2 Arena in June, a stint at the Manchester Arena and an appearance at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena the following month.

