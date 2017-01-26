Celine Dion Going On Europeans Summer...

Celine Dion Going On Europeans Summer Tour

Read more: OhNoTheyDidnt

Celine is going on tour this summer in Europe. She'll be making some stops in France as well as the U.K.! The last time she toured in the U.K. was almost 10 years ago during the Taking Chances tour.

