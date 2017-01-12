Budding fashion designer from Itanaga...

Budding fashion designer from Itanagar gaining global appreciation

Itanagar, , , Jan. 14 : Hailing from a remote town of Arunachal Pradesh, Nixon Bui is a budding fashion designer who has made to the fashion industry with his unique ethnic menswear in Copenhagen, Denmark. [NK India] Graduating from a commerce stream from Oxford College in Bangalore, Nixon has entered the fashion world with his own brand called "NIXONBUI" in 2014 which was an attempt to give an urban touch to the ethnic designs of the North-East India.

