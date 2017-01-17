BRIEF-Bodhtree Consulting Dec-qtr profit rises
* Says Woori Fis Co., Ltd has filed a lawsuit against the company with Seoul Central District Court, claiming for damages compensation of 10.48 billion won and interest at an annual interest rate of 5 percent from May 23, 2013 until Jan. 12 and interest at an annual interest rate of 15 percent from the next day until pay off day
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to...
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl...
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
|Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|nice going
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC