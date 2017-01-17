BRIEF-Bodhtree Consulting Dec-qtr pro...

BRIEF-Bodhtree Consulting Dec-qtr profit rises

* Says Woori Fis Co., Ltd has filed a lawsuit against the company with Seoul Central District Court, claiming for damages compensation of 10.48 billion won and interest at an annual interest rate of 5 percent from May 23, 2013 until Jan. 12 and interest at an annual interest rate of 15 percent from the next day until pay off day

