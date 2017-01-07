Blizzards, icy weather continue their...

Blizzards, icy weather continue their grip on Europe

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Washington Post

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Heavy snow fall and below-freezing temperatures continued to sweep across the European continent Saturday causing deaths, and grounding airplanes and crippling ferries in Turkey. At least 10 people have died of the cold in Poland in the past days, according to local media, and in Belgium, one man died Saturday when his lorry slid off the highway because of the icy underground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,601 • Total comments across all topics: 277,751,168

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC