Barclays CEO says bulk of activity to stay in London after Brexit -BBC
Jan 19 Barclays will keep the bulk of its activities in Britain after the UK leaves the European Union, its chief executive said on Thursday, saying that any changes to how the bank operates will be small and manageable. "We may have to move certain activities, we may have to change the legal structure that we use to operate in Europe, but I think it's going to be at the margin and will be manageable," Jes Staley told BBC Radio in an interview in Davos, Switzerland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to...
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl...
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
|Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|nice going
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC