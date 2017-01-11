Apply Now for ICANN Leadership Positi...

Apply Now for ICANN Leadership Positions: Deadline Is 21 March 2017

The ICANN Nominating Committee invites interested individuals to submit applications and/or recommend candidates for ICANN's key leadership positions. Selected individuals will have a unique opportunity to work with accomplished colleagues from around the globe to help shape the Internet's technical coordination and policy development.

Chicago, IL

