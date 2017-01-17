Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Ahold Delhaize repurchased 1,066,619 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from January 9, 2017 up to and including January 13 2017. The shares were repurchased at an average price of a 19.5860 per share for a total consideration of a 20.9 million.

Chicago, IL

