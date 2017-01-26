Aarhus 2017: Launching a year of cultureLast Saturday marked the...

Aarhus 2017: Launching a year of cult...

Aarhus 2017: Launching a year of culture

January 21: The opening ceremony The launch began with a VIP opening ceremony at Musikhuset, with speeches from Mayor of Aarhus Jacob Bunsgaard, Danish Prime Minister Lars LA kke Rasmussen, and Queen Margrethe II, amongst others. Rasmussen underlined Aarhus' place in a Europe in which we "must stand together to promote the values which unite us."

