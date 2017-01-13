3 Reasons Why Undermining the Paris C...

3 Reasons Why Undermining the Paris Climate Agreement Would Be Bad for Business

Thousands of business executives and thought leaders are due to gather in Davos, Switzerland, from January 17 to January 20 for the annual World Economic Forum , where they will discuss this year's top business risks and opportunities. At last year's summit, business experts flagged climate change as the top global economic risk because, if left unchecked, it will worsen water shortages and food insecurity ; escalate conflict in already unstable regions of the world; and force people to migrate .

