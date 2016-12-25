'Two per cent' of Denmark-Sweden ferry ID rejections asylum seekers
Of 10,000 people refused boarding at a passenger ferry that links Denmark and Sweden, only 200 were potential asylum seekers, says the company that runs the ferry. The Swedish requirement for ID checks at the border between the two countries has resulted in 10,000 people being turned away from the ferry, that connects the Danish town of Helsingor with Helsingborg in Sweden.
