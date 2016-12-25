Three genes could explain why some pe...

Three genes could explain why some people are obese but healthy, say scientists

Copenhagen [Denmark], Dec. 22: Scientists have offered a genetic explanation for why some people are obese and healthy while others develop diabetes and heart disease as a result of their excessive weight. [NK Health] Three genes were identified, which influence whether fat is stored around the outside of the body or whether it passes into the circulatory system.

