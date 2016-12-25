Swedish Ikea warns: Sleepover in stor...

Swedish Ikea warns: Sleepover in stores equals trespassing

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Ikea is urging teenagers to stop creeping into its stores and having illegal sleepovers. About 10 "non-sponsored sleepovers" have been logged across the world by the Swedish flat-pack furniture giant this year.

