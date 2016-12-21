Swedish court convicts former manager, zoo in deadly mauling
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - A court in Sweden has found a former animal park manager guilty of manslaughter by breaching Swedish workplace safety laws that led to a zookeeper being fatally mauled by wolves in 2012. The court said Wednesday training and written instructions had been insufficient, zookeepers worked alone within the enclosure and employees could not call in case of emergencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to...
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl...
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
|Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|nice going
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC