Swedish court convicts former manager...

Swedish court convicts former manager, zoo in deadly mauling

Wednesday Dec 21

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - A court in Sweden has found a former animal park manager guilty of manslaughter by breaching Swedish workplace safety laws that led to a zookeeper being fatally mauled by wolves in 2012. The court said Wednesday training and written instructions had been insufficient, zookeepers worked alone within the enclosure and employees could not call in case of emergencies.

