Sweden's rejection of Russian pipeline brings Danes to table

With Gotland's regional government having rejected the opportunity to lease one of its ports to Russian gas company Nord Stream, the Danish island of Bornholm has registered its interest. The opportunity of claiming a piece of the multi-million dollar Nord Stream 2 project, with the local jobs and income it is likely to create, is a tempting one for Ronne, the largest town on the Danish island, reports Swedish news agency TT.

