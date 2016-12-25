Stewardess who miraculously survived 33,000-foot plunge in 1972 dies
Vesna Vulovic, a Serbian stewardess who miraculously survived a plunge from 33,000 feet after her plane exploded in mid-air in 1972, has died. She was 66. Serbia's state TV said Saturday Vulovic was found dead by her friends in her apartment in Belgrade.
