Stewardess who miraculously survived 33,000-foot plunge in 1972 dies

Saturday

Vesna Vulovic, a Serbian stewardess who miraculously survived a plunge from 33,000 feet after her plane exploded in mid-air in 1972, has died. She was 66. Serbia's state TV said Saturday Vulovic was found dead by her friends in her apartment in Belgrade.

Chicago, IL

