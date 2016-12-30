Songa Offshore SE : Conversion of bon...

Songa Offshore SE : Conversion of bonds, new shares issued

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 7 April 2016 made by Songa Offshore SE regarding the new convertible bond loan issued by the Company on 17 April 2016. Based on conversion notices received, convertible bonds of nominal value USD 368,333 have today been converted into 182,343 ordinary shares in the Company.

