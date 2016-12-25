Report: Berlin suspect shot dead in M...

Report: Berlin suspect shot dead in Milan

Friday

Reports earlier on Friday suggested that the suspect was either hiding out in Berlin, or possibly seen in Copenhagen, Denmark. A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was killed in a shoot-out in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan on Friday, a security source told Reuters.

Chicago, IL

