Fish Oil During Pregnancy May Cut Kids' Asthma Risk

Women who take fish oil during their third trimester of pregnancy might cut their children's risk of developing asthma by as much as one-third, a new clinical trial suggests. The fish oil dose was high -- with fatty acid levels that were 15 to 20 times more than the average American gets from food.

Chicago, IL

