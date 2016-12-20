Christmas on Lockdown: Beefed Up Security Across Globea
Many Christmas markets are closed in Germany today and police in the UK, France, Norway, Austria, Denmark, Italy, and other European nations are tightening security at festive events, with the terror threat at its highest level across much of the continent. At least 12 people died and dozens more were injured after a truck smashed its way through a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, last night in a suspected terror attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to...
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl...
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
|Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|nice going
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC